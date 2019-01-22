Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Inventory Ends Long Decline as Home Sales Drop for Third Month (access required)

Inventory Ends Long Decline as Home Sales Drop for Third Month (access required)

By: Staff Report January 22, 2019

The third consecutive month of lower year-over-year home sales in October contributed to the first year-over-year inventory increase in a decade according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report for October 2018. Meanwhile, the Median Sales Price recorded one of its lowest increases of 2018. The RE/MAX National Housing Report for October saw sales decline 4.6% from a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: