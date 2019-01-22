Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / HFF announces $69M sale of Crescent Lakeside I and II in Cary (access required)

HFF announces $69M sale of Crescent Lakeside I and II in Cary (access required)

By: Staff Report January 22, 2019

  HFF announces the $69 million sale of Crescent Lakeside I and II, two Class A office buildings totaling 254,796 square feet in the Raleigh submarket of Cary, North Carolina. The HFF team represented the seller, Crescent Lakeside LLC, and procured the buyer, HLM Realty LLC, a New York investor. The properties are located at 1225 and 1255 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: