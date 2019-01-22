Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction bid prices accelerate in October (access required)

Construction bid prices accelerate in October (access required)

By: Staff Report January 22, 2019

The price of new nonresidential buildings accelerated in October as contractors attempted to recoup fast-rising costs for materials and labor, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of new Labor Department data. Association officials said that trade tensions and labor shortages are contributing to higher construction prices, making it harder for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: