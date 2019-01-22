Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Abundant Power Announces Launch of PointGuard, Newly Rebranded Analytics Platform (access required)

Abundant Power Announces Launch of PointGuard, Newly Rebranded Analytics Platform (access required)

By: Staff Report January 22, 2019

Abundant Power is proud to announce the launch of PointGuard, their rebranded analytics arm. Abundant Power started in 2009 as a specialty finance firm for funding energy efficiency projects. Through that endeavor, the company was looking to find transparency and business case data for those projects -- leading to the creation and development of an ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: