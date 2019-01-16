Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Dear Monty: Landlord confused by agent’s rent-up procedures (access required)

Dear Monty: Landlord confused by agent’s rent-up procedures (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery January 16, 2019

Reader Question: We rented our home to a couple who gave us a month-and-a-half for security. They also paid their real estate agent a month’s rent. Their agent split the month’s rent with our real estate agent. However, we didn’t get a month’s rent before our tenants moved in. They took occupancy on the 15th, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: