CREW gets update on Brooklyn Village (access required)

CREW gets update on Brooklyn Village (access required)

By: Scott Baughman January 16, 2019

  Members of the Charlotte chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women gathered at Charlotte Country Club Tuesday for an update on the Brooklyn Village development project. Brooklyn Village is a 17 acre mixed use development in the second ward. This is the Southeast quarter of Charlotte. Decades ago, urban renewal resulted in the demolition of many neighborhoods ...

