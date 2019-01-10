Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Rents Decline Annually for the First Time in Six Years (access required)

Rents Decline Annually for the First Time in Six Years (access required)

By: Staff Report January 10, 2019

Rents declined nationwide on an annual basis for the first time in more than six years. The median U.S. rent is $1,440, according to the September Zillow Real Estate Market Report. That's down 0.2 percent (which translates to $36 in annual rent) from last September, the first annual nationwide decrease since July 2012. Rent appreciation slowed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: