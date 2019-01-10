Quantcast
Coffee and bottle shop signs lease at 2100 NoDa (access required)

By: Staff Report January 10, 2019

  The Hobbyist, a new neighborhood destination including a full-service coffee bar and a bottle shop with an extensive selection of craft beer and wine, has signed a lease with LPA Urban for 2,600 square feet at 2100 NoDa. Owned by Bryson and Julie Woodside, The Hobbyist will serve delicious coffees supplied by Counter Culture, plus a ...

