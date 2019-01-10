Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / 2018 year-end figures show Charlotte region’s housing activity on par with 2017; 2019 outlook steady (access required)

2018 year-end figures show Charlotte region’s housing activity on par with 2017; 2019 outlook steady (access required)

By: Scott Baughman January 10, 2019

The Charlotte Regional Realtor® Association provides monthly reports on residential real estate market activity for the Charlotte Metro region based on data from Carolina Multiple Listing Services, Inc. (CarolinaMLS). The Charlotte Metro region, which this report is based on, includes 12 counties in North Carolina and four counties in South Carolina. Charlotte Metro region year-over-year home sales ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: