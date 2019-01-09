Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Renters in Las Vegas and Raleigh Get the Most Space for Their Money (access required)

Renters in Las Vegas and Raleigh Get the Most Space for Their Money (access required)

By: Staff Report January 9, 2019

Renters in Las Vegas and Raleigh, NC, can find the largest rentals for the least amount of money, according to a new HotPads® analysis. To determine the location of the most spacious, affordable rental units, HotPads analyzed the median rental size and the median rent price per square foot for on-market rental listings in the 50 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: