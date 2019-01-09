Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Features / Personnel File / NarmourWright Architecture Announces New Principals (access required)

NarmourWright Architecture Announces New Principals (access required)

By: Staff Report January 9, 2019

  Charlotte-based commercial architecture firm, NarmourWright Architecture (NarmourWright), is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan Carver, AIA and Krista Karlson, AIA to the role of Principal. As the new generation of leaders, Carver and Karlson will complement one another in their respective roles within the company by overseeing the firm’s internal operations and client projects. “Ryan ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: