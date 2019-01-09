Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: What Worked & What Didn’t   (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: What Worked & What Didn’t   (access required)

By: Jeff Watson January 9, 2019

The other evening, I had a chance to sit down with one of my best investing colleagues and review some transactions in which we had been involved over the past year. It recalled something I wanted to share with you as 2018 draws to a close. I highly recommend that you spend some time evaluating your business, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: