Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Find out the best month for house renovation (access required)

Find out the best month for house renovation (access required)

By: Laura Firszt January 9, 2019

Air conditioning contractors worked overtime this November in my northeastern city. No, we weren’t having a late-autumn heat wave. (Thank heaven - summer was bad enough.) Instead, they were busy helping smart homeowners who wanted to beat the rush and install A/C for next year ... during what’s normally off-season for HVAC pros. Want to know ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: