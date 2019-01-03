Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Villas at Regal Manor sells for $20.1M (access required)

Villas at Regal Manor sells for $20.1M (access required)

By: Staff Report January 3, 2019

  Capstone Apartment Partners recently brokered the sale of Villas at Regal Manor: a 144-unit property located in the flourishing Charlotte, NC MSA. This community was built in 2017, and is an exceptionally well-located, stabilized asset near major employment centers. The sale of Villas at Regal Manor is just another indication of the increasing demand in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: