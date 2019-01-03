Quantcast
Seventy-nine percent of construction firms plan to expand headcount in 2019 (access required)

By: Staff Report January 3, 2019

Seventy-nine percent of construction firms plan to expand their payrolls in 2019 but an almost equal percentage are worried about their ability to locate and hire qualified workers, according to survey results released today by the Associated General Contractors of America and Sage Construction and Real Estate. The findings are detailed in Contractors Remain Confident ...

