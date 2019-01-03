Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Can you burn wood in a gas fireplace? (access required)

Can you burn wood in a gas fireplace? (access required)

By: Laura Firszt January 3, 2019

Say you’ve got this very nice gas fireplace. It looks great in your living room and produces some gentle warmth. But you want more. More flames, more heat, more scent, more spectacle. Or maybe you’d like to save money on gas and you have some old wood lying around you want to get rid of. So ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: