Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: The Eye of the Fire (access required)

BERKO: The Eye of the Fire (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko January 3, 2019

Dear Mr. Berko: About four years ago, I bought 200 shares of FireEye at $53, and two months later, it had fallen to $33. You said to sell it because the underwriters were a "crock of crooks" and told me it wouldn't have earnings for years. Why were you so down on the stock? Last ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: