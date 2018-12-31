Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Steady growth in The Village at Sherrill’s Ford  (access required)

Steady growth in The Village at Sherrill’s Ford  (access required)

By: Staff Report December 31, 2018

Prestige Corporate Development, LLC continues to see robust development in The Village at Sherrill’s Ford. The average household income of residents exceeds $110,000 per year which makes this area appealing to both local and national businesses. Due to high demand for finished commercial leasing space, Prestige is proud to announce 27,000 Sq. ft. of retail ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: