Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / National housing inventory crisis reaches inflection point  (access required)

National housing inventory crisis reaches inflection point  (access required)

By: Staff Report December 31, 2018

Realtor.com has released its September housing report which shows national inventory has started to flatten, signaling a crucial inflection point for the inventory crisis. According to the report, inventory declined a mere 0.2 percent from a year ago and is poised for positive growth ahead, boosted by an 8 percent increase in new listings -- ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: