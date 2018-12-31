Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / National Association of Realtors announces additions to senior leadership team  (access required)

National Association of Realtors announces additions to senior leadership team  (access required)

By: Staff Report December 31, 2018

The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) has announced changes to its senior management team to more effectively and efficiently serve its 1.3 million Realtor® members while enhancing its brand and relationship with consumers. Effective immediately, Victoria Gillespie will serve as chief marketing and communications officer, and starting Oct. 15, Shannon McGahn will become NAR's senior vice president of government affairs. "The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: