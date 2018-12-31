Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / HFF announces refinancing for a newly renovated Class A office building in Uptown Charlotte (access required)

HFF announces refinancing for a newly renovated Class A office building in Uptown Charlotte (access required)

By: Staff Report December 31, 2018

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler has announced the refinancing for 300 South Brevard, a 358,855-square-foot, Class A office building in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina. The HFF team worked on behalf of the borrower, Stream Realty Partners, L.P., to secure the four-year, floating-rate loan through PCCP, LLC. 300 South Brevard is located in the heart of Uptown strategically positioned adjacent to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: