Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Dear Monty: Seller seeks negotiation advice (access required)

Dear Monty: Seller seeks negotiation advice (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery December 26, 2018

Reader question: I own a duplex and occupy one of the units. I have accepted an offer from a buyer for the property. My tenant’s lease extends eight months past the date of closing. I have negotiated a rent back to stay in my unit until the end of my current tenant’s lease. The buyer’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: