Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction employment rises in 287 metros (access required)

Construction employment rises in 287 metros (access required)

By: Staff Report December 26, 2018

Construction employment increased in 287 out of 358 metro areas (80 percent) between August 2017 and August 2018, declined in 35 (10 percent) and was unchanged in 36, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released today by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials cautioned that further gains depend on finding ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: