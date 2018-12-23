Movement Mortgage introduces EasySign electronic closing

Movement Mortgage, a top 10 national retail mortgage lender, has enhanced its digital mortgage experience with the addition of EasySign, a new capability empowering borrowers to sign most loan documentation electronically before closing.

EasySign gives Movement’s borrowers more time and transparency by inviting them to electronically sign most loan documents prior to their scheduled closing from the convenience of home on a tablet, laptop or desktop computer.

“EasySign delivers a simple, convenient, transparent and secure closing experience for our customers,” says Movement Chief Operating Officer John Third. “This is one more step in our journey to provide the best digital mortgage experience for borrowers, real estate agents and loan officers.”

With EasySign, the number of documents at official closing appointments is drastically reduced. EasySign participants in trial programs on average saw the number of physical signatures required at closing reduced by 75 percent or more, depending on product type and location. EasySign includes electronic signatures for all feasible documentation allowed by law. In most cases, state and local regulations require a limited number of documents to be signed in-person by the borrower.

EasySign is powered by Docutech Solex eClose, a dynamic document generation engine, which Movement uses to create secure, accurate, data-driven electronic documents, which are then automatically and electronically delivered to the borrower to review and electronically sign.

EasySign launched in September as a pilot in select markets. It will roll out across Movement’s nationwide footprint by the end of 2018.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

