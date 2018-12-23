Future residents celebrate the “Topping Out” of Southminster Terraces

A recent “Topping Out” party proved to be a real cause for celebration for future residents of the new Southminster Terraces. After the final beam was placed on top of the 3-story glass connector between the first two Southminster Terraces, a new way of living was ushered into this active South Charlotte community. For those who have already made deposits, as well as those planning for the future, this milestone event represented a giant step toward the future. The Terraces exemplify the latest innovations and modern conveniences older adults desire most in residential living. Following the Topping Out ceremony, depositors had fun taking hardhat tours of the new Terrace apartments to experience what is to come shortly.

Southminster has enjoyed full occupancy over the last few years, so it’s no wonder Phase 1 of the project sold out so quickly. “The advent of The Terraces is a very welcome development for people who already live in Charlotte, as well as those who would love to relocate here to be closer to family,” said Southminster CEO and President David Lacy. The first phase of Southminster Terraces has two boutique apartment buildings, one with 18 residences and the other with 12. Both three-story buildings will have access to secured underground parking, and feature floor plans ranging in size from approximately 1,400 – 2,100 square feet. Plans also call for a second phase on the northwest corner of the property that will encompass two more Southminster Terraces buildings, each with 18 residences. Reservations for those are now being accepted.

Southminster’s current $120 million expansion is well underway with construction having begun on a new health center scheduled for completion in 2020. Embodying a neighborhood atmosphere, the health center will be home to those requiring assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing. There will also be an expanded rehab area as well as new community spaces for all Southminster residents to enjoy. Beginning in 1987 and located on Park Road, Southminster is quickly becoming known as an early-adopter of the small-house model of long-term care, a person-centered approach focused on individual physical and social needs.

For more information about construction and anticipated availability of all new opportunities at Southminster, contact Southminster’s Marketing Office at 704-554-0141.

A leader in the field of aging, Southminster is a non-profit, charitable Life Plan community, providing innovative living solutions to aging across a full continuum of care. Dedicated to overall well-being, Southminster embraces living life with purpose by valuing independence and privacy, inspiring creative passions, encouraging lifelong learning, and motivating each individual’s plan for wellness to its highest potential.\

