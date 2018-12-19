JLL Carolinas hired to market The Grounds at Concord

Bootsmead LeaseCo LLC has hired JLL Carolinas to market for sale or for lease The Grounds at Concord, a 1,600-acre campus in Concord featuring 3.5 million square feet of manufacturing and distribution space and approximately 1,000 acres of undeveloped land.

“With excellent highway access, robust infrastructure and proximity to the Charlotte metro area’s attractive labor pool, The Grounds at Concord represents one of the most unique opportunities to develop and reposition a property of this size in the Southeast,” said Chase Monroe, Carolinas Market Director with JLL. “While the interest level in this site has been high, the owner is committed to a thoughtful, deliberate process that creates lasting benefits for the Concord community.”

Located along U.S. 29, The Grounds at Concord offers unparalleled transportation access with four separate four-laned routes to Interstate 85. The main 2.3-million-square-foot building can be subdivided or converted into manufacturing or distribution space and is supplemented by another 1.1 million square feet of distribution space in eight warehouse buildings. The existing buildings could be leased for near-term occupancy or redeveloped for a new, long-term use.

The 1,000 acres of developable land can be divided into multiple parcels that would support a variety of uses. Approximately 300 acres are located between U.S. 29 and the main manufacturing facility, while another 700 acres are located east of the main plant. Chase Monroe, Pete Pittroff, John Cashion, Louis Stephens and Britten Matthews of JLL Carolinas are marketing The Grounds at Concord and are working closely with the Cabarrus Economic Development team.

