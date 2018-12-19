INVESTORS’ CORNER: Beautiful Remodels Aren’t as Easy as a TV Show

I enjoy watching HGTV and other remodeling shows. I don’t have cable TV myself, but when I visit my in-laws, it’s a favorite pastime with my father-in-law. In one hour, I can watch the complete transformation of an outdated property into something beautiful!

But as you probably already know, real life isn’t like TV. Following every single detail that leads to a successful remodel project would be boring television!

I remember the first remodeling project my business partner and I bought when I was 24 years old. It was a 3-bedroom, 2 bath fixer-upper house that had recently been foreclosed.

We hired a painter who ended up having drug problems. One day we told him his paint job wasn’t good enough and needed to be fixed. He then proceeded to angrily knock holes in our walls with his ladder!

Our first carpet installers weren’t much better. The seams between pieces of carpet looked like mini grand canyons! Good carpet installers make these transitions virtually disappear.

So, on our first deal we paid money to multiple contractors for the same jobs. We made numerous other mistakes that cost time and money. And we spent many hours over many months out on the job site. We were lucky to still make about $10,000 on the deal because we had gotten good at finding deals.

Fortunately, getting good at remodels pays very well. Since our first house debacle (and many challenging remodels along the way), we’ve made hundreds of thousands of dollars on fixer-uppers. And these profits came because of overcoming and learning from those early remodeling mistakes.

If you are a rookie remodeler, I recommend hiring a good general contractor on your first job or two. A good one will cost you money but consider it part of your education. Observe what they do, how they do work, and how they schedule jobs.

Then continue learning and studying for the rest of your career. Remodeling is a skill set that can be both fun and profitable.

Chad Carson is a member of Metrolina REIA (metrolinareia.org), which provides education, networking, and networking for real estate investing in the Charlotte region. Chad also writes about real estate, money, and life at coachcarson.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

