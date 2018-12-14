HFF announces acquisition financing for Charlotte retail strip center

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces financing for the acquisition and renovation of Seneca Place, a 41,310-square-foot retail strip center and outparcel pad located in Charlotte.

The HFF team worked on behalf of the borrower, Charlotte-based New Forum, to place the floating-rate loan with Ready Capital Structured Finance.

Seneca Place comprises a 34,710-square-foot retail strip center and a 6,600-square-foot outparcel pad that features a diverse mix of tenants. Through a thoughtful renovation plan, New Forum plans to increase occupancy by attracting a contemporary tenant mix that will reposition the property as experiential retail. Situated on 4.21 acres at 5033 South Boulevard, Seneca Place in the heart of the rapidly growing Madison Park, Montclaire and Archdale communities and is approximately three miles northwest of South Park and seven miles south of Uptown Charlotte. More than 91,700 residents earning an average household income of $103,279 live within a three-mile radius of the center.

The HFF debt placement team representing the borrower consisted of senior director Cory Fowler.

