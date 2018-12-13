Veteran office professionals Join Park Commercial Real Estate

Park Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce the recent additions of Vince Sumner and Charlie Swanson, two commercial real estate professionals with a combined 40 years of experience in Charlotte’s office market. Sumner and Swanson join Park Commercial as partners after lengthy careers with NAI Southern Real Estate and Beacon Partners, respectively.

“Charlie and Vince are two veteran real estate advisors who will immediately elevate our office platform at Park Commercial,” said Michael Catanese, Jr., founding partner. “Their expertise and market knowledge will be invaluable to our clients, and they share our commitment to providing unparalleled service to real estate owners and decision makers. We are thrilled to bring them on board.”

Sumner spent 14 years with NAI Southern Real Estate, one of the city’s oldest commercial real estate firms, representing owners and tenants in the leasing and sale of commercial properties. While at Southern, Sumner represented local, regional and national office tenants and landlords. Prior to NAI Southern, Sumner spent several years with Providence Real Estate Advisors, where he was responsible for leasing the firm’s office properties in uptown and midtown Charlotte.

Swanson spent 14 years with Beacon Partners, where he was responsible for leasing the firm’s 1 million-square-foot office portfolio and identifying and executing new investment opportunities. During his time at Beacon, Swanson oversaw the successful lease-up of Class A office developments such as Harris Corners Corporate Park, 500 East Morehead, 1616 Center and the Cedar Hill Building, among others, and he represented landlords on corporate and regional headquarters leases with Newell Rubbermaid, Elliott Davis and Husqvarna.

“We are super excited to see Charlie pursue his passion and believe he will be very successful in helping tenants, owners and investors make well-informed, strategic decisions with their commercial real estate,” said Pete Lash, managing partner of Beacon Partners.

Before joining Beacon, Swanson was a commercial real estate underwriting specialist with Wachovia Corp. (now Wells Fargo & Co.), and prior to that he served in various property and construction management roles at Queens Properties.

Park Commercial Real Estate is a privately held firm founded in 2010 on the premise of providing superior client representation to owners, users and investors in commercial real estate across the Carolinas and the Southeast. The principals of Park Commercial view their clients as partners, offering concierge-level service rooted in more than 100 years of combined experience. Park Commercial Real Estate is uniquely focused on each customer, delivering unrivaled market knowledge and relationships to maximize its clients’ competitive advantage long after the close of a transaction.

