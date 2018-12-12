INVESTORS’ CORNER: Are You an Investor or Fraud?

I’ve been sharing with you some important characteristics of a valid contract that a wholesaler must have to purchase real estate and quickly resell it for a profit. In my last email, I used the terms “intent”, “capacity”, “ability” and “resolve”. The more I look at the state of the wholesaling industry today, the more I shake my head in disappointment and frustration.

I’m seeing more and more individuals who want to be “investors” but are just wholesalers or flippers. These are individuals who do not have any indicia of intent, capacity, ability and resolve to perform on a contract they may obtain to buy a piece of real estate. It saddens me when I see people describe wholesaling to get contracts to buy property for pennies on the dollar to then quickly resell them and put a spread in their pockets. In some instances, that may be a valuable service; but all too often, it attracts people who are desperate to make some money, are willing to prey upon the misfortunes of others, don’t fully understand the beauty of long-term real estate investing, or just don’t know any better yet.

Since I hope those who don’t know any better yet are willing to learn, allow me to share with you some thoughts. To have a valid contract to buy a piece of real estate, you must have the intent and capacity to perform. If you are consistently entering into contracts to buy real estate and planning to assign that contract to somebody else, then I submit that you are engaged in an illegal or fraudulent activity, and you are making a materiel misrepresentation to the public in your advertising and to the seller in that transaction.

Let me be clear. When you consistently advertise “I buy houses and pay cash and close quickly,” and you do none of those things, you are a fraud. You are misrepresenting what you do to induce people into getting into a contractual relationship with you, so you can then assign that contract to someone else. It would be far more ethical and honorable for you to get your real estate license and aggressively advertise for those kinds of properties as listings.

I know what I just said will probably engender some anger, hate mail and opt-outs from my emails, but I’m only telling the truth and will let the chips fall where they may.

If you want to be a legit, true wholesaler, then have the money to be able to close. Take title to the property. I don’t care if you have title to the property for one day, one week or one month, but you have done what you said you would do in your marketing and in the contract, you signed your name to on behalf of yourself or your entity. You have been a person of your word, and I respect that immensely.

Please understand that I’m not condemning most wholesalers. I’m pointing out gaps in what they have been taught in training by some out there who share information with wholesalers on what I believe is an incomplete basis.

Attorney Jeffrey S. Watson, Esquire is council to the National Association of Real Estate Investors and an advisor to the Metrolina Real Estate Investors Association, www.metrolinareia.org, which provides education, networking, and mentoring to investors in the greater Charlotte area. You may contact Jeff at jswlawoffice@suite224.net.

