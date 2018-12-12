CREW recognizes achievements with annual awards ceremony

The Charlotte chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women held it’s annual awards ceremony Tuesday and recognized members for their hard work and dedication throughout the year.

A crowd of about 90 gathered at The Charlotte Country Club to hear guest speaker and WBTV news anchor Molly Grantham speak about juggling career and family and then to pay tribute to the award winners.

The organization recognized their 2018 Rising Star award recipient.

The CREW Charlotte Rising Star Award recognizes a new member who is active on a committee and has already distinguished her or himself as a rising CREW leader or made an extraordinary contribution to the chapter.

This year’s recipient joined CREW Charlotte at the end of 2017 and promptly plugged in to not just one, but two committees.

Community Outreach is also important to this year’s winner. Not only was she involved in all the official events the committee plans – Queen City in Pink, Dress for Success clothing drive and Habitat for Humanity builds; she also led a sub-committee for “Other Outreach opportunities” where she created a list of various ongoing volunteer opportunities that was shared among CREW. She organized team building days with Purple Heart Homes, an organization that helps veterans heal at home or age in place by renovating their current homes or building new and secured several product donations from CREW members for their current project in Denver.

Kelly Steele of Narmour Wright Architecture is this year’s Rising Star.

The group also gave out a Networker of the Year award.

The CREW Charlotte Networker of The Year Award recognizes a member who has mastered the art of building relationships. This year’s winner actively and intentionally refers business opportunities to CREW members and sponsors, facilitates warm introductions, and embodies CREW Charlotte’s mission by making countless CREW connections.

This year’s winner has a willingness to do what it takes that also applies to her position as an Area Manager for The Regus Group. Regardless of client size or location – she works from Charlotte to Denver to Dubai – she leverages her deep network of connections to provide the highest level of client service.

CREW Charlotte’s 2018 Networker of the Year is Wendy Hill with The Regus Group.

The group also recognized one of its members who was focused on Outreach in 2018.

The CREW Charlotte Outreach Award honors the member who influences the success of the commercial real estate industry by “reaching out” and promoting CREW Charlotte through education, mentorship and/or participation at the CREW Network level.

This year’s recipient has been a member of CREW since 2014 and in that short time, has had a powerful impact. She was the CREW Charlotte “Member of the Year” in 2015 and has served on the CREW Charlotte Board since 2017. This past year, she served as Board liaison for the Member Recognition Committee, while also serving on the Network Committee and Programs Committee where she had a huge role in a successful Signature Lunch with Erin Brockovich. She has also previously served on the Community Outreach Committee and co-chaired the Sponsorship Committee.

At the CREW Network level, she has served as the co-chair of the prestigious Member Education Committee, which is responsible for planning and implementing impactful programming at the CREW Network Convention.

This year’s Outreach Award recipient is Nichole Kelley with Wells Fargo.

Men in attendance weren’t left out, as CREW also gave out a Men Empowering Women award.

The CREW Charlotte Men Empowering Women Award is for a male CREW Member or CREW Sponsor employee who actively supports the advancement of women in fields of commercial real estate.

Gender pay gap, unconscious bias, male domination. These words resonate for women in the commercial real estate industry. CREW Charlotte members are passionate about their vision, to transform the commercial real estate industry by accelerating the advancement of women. In awarding this recognition, CREW members look for advocates to support their professions and careers, and when they find that one of their very own male members has dedicated himself to advancing the education and careers of women in his firm, they applaud his efforts and celebrate his success by honoring him as the Men Empowering Women Award recipient. This year’s winner intentionally hires and supports women in his firm.

This year’s winner is Shawn McMillan of McMillan Law, PLLC.

Also, the group recognized the work of a team with the Deal of the Year award.

The CREW Charlotte Deal of the Year Award recognizes the CREW Charlotte member who spearheaded a commercial real estate transaction that included multiple CREW members and best exemplifies CREW Charlotte’s capability to handle a commercial real estate deal from A to Z.

When Barings committed to develop a global headquarters in Charlotte, they looked to Progressive AE for architecture and design oversight. Leading the charge for Progressive AE, Kim Marks got busy incorporating the services of her trusted CREW partners.

Designed to inspire employees, foster collaboration, provide flexibility, and connect the organization across floors, Barings’ headquarters is housed within an iconic building, recognizable on the Charlotte skyline. With 205,000 square feet spanning seven floors in uptown Charlotte’s newest skyscraper, 300 South Tryon, Barings includes comfortable spaces for people to interact, have access to public green spaces such as Romare Bearden Park, while providing adjacency to a quality boutique hotel to support global business.

This year’s winner is Kim Marks.

Included in Kim’s team were CREW members:

Progressive AE

Alfred Williams & Company

Balfour Beatty

Bentley

Tandus/Tarkett

Unified Technology Systems

Emily Buehrer

The 2018 winner of the CREW Charlotte Member of the Year Award is serving her first year as a co-chair for CREW Charlotte, she has set the bar high for the Programs Committee. On top of guiding CREW’s actual monthly programs, she prepares the script and slideshow for each luncheon. Not only did she plan several of the highest rated programs this year, but she participated as a speaker on the April 10 luncheon panel, discussing tax reform and the impacts on commercial real estate, days before the April 15th tax deadline.

The member of the year embodies the spirit of CREW and is appreciated for her contributions of her of time and talent.

This year’s winner was Stacia Neugent with GreerWalker.

Finally, outgoing CREW president Adrienne Bain presented the President’s Choice award to Diana Quarry, who was recently named partner at Womble Bond Dickinson.

Regarding her choice, Bain said, “The President’s Choice award recognizes a member or sponsor who the president feels was invaluable to the chapter and instrumental to its success. The extraordinary individual selected to receive this award not only supported CREW Charlotte’s pursuit of its strategic goals, but also exemplified our core purpose and values throughout the year.”

In 2018, Quarry

Served on the Programs committee, where she assisted with the content for all of our luncheons but was particularly involved with the October luncheon on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Participated on the keynote subcommittee, for which she negotiated the contract to secure Erin Brockovich for our hugely successful 2018 Signature Luncheon and has been vital to securing Mira Sorvino as the keynote speaker for our 2019 Signature Luncheon.

Served on the Leadership Program committee, where she provided thoughtful feedback arising from her experience as a participant in our inaugural Authentic Leadership class and assisted with curriculum and logistics planning for our 2019 class.

In 2018, she was also selected as a CBJ 40 under 40 honoree, an ATHENA young professional leadership award honoree and was named one of North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leaders in the Law.

Neugent



