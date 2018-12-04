Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / U.S. housing markets moving into rent territory for first time in over eight years (access required)

U.S. housing markets moving into rent territory for first time in over eight years (access required)

By: Staff Report December 4, 2018

U.S. housing markets, when viewed as a whole, are now in rent territory, meaning renting and reinvesting, on average, will outperform owning and building equity in terms of wealth creation, according to the latest national index produced by Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University faculty. The last time U.S. markets as a whole crossed from ownership territory into rent ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: