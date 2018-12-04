Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Dominion Realty Partners acquires 316,000-square-foot office park in Columbia (access required)

Dominion Realty Partners acquires 316,000-square-foot office park in Columbia (access required)

By: Staff Report December 4, 2018

  Dominion Realty Partners (DRP) has closed on the purchase of Synergy Business Park, a four-building, 315,919 SF Office Park located in the highly regarded St. Andrews sub-market of Columbia, SC. The property sold for $24.25M, and DRP plans to make significant investments in building renovations and capital improvement projects to enahnce the overall appeal and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: