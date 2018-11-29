Quantcast
Lennar recognized for Energy Star homes

By: Staff Report November 29, 2018

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has commended Lennar Charlotte for an outstanding commitment to energy efficiency, contributing over 1,240 ENERGY STARⓇ certified homes in 2017. The effort is equivalent to reducing CO2 emissions by 1,801 metric tons, avoiding the consumption of 4,189 barrels of oil or removing 386 passenger vehicles from the road. “We’re delighted to have ...

