Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction employment increases in 281 metros (access required)

Construction employment increases in 281 metros (access required)

By: Staff Report November 29, 2018

Construction employment grew in 281, or 78 percent, out of 358 metro areas between October 2017 and October 2018, declined in 43 and was unchanged in 34, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released today by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials cautioned that such widespread employment gains might not ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: