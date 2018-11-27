Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Home-value growth slowing in nation’s hottest housing markets (access required)

Home-value growth slowing in nation’s hottest housing markets (access required)

By: Staff Report November 27, 2018

Home-value growth is slowing in almost two-thirds of the nation's largest housing markets, according to the July Zillow® Real Estate Market Reporti. Seattle, Tampa, Sacramento, Calif., and Portland reported the greatest slowdown in home value appreciation over the past year. Seattle, which led the nation in home-value growth a year agoii, is now the 12th fastest-appreciating housing market and reported the greatest slowdown ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: