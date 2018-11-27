Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / HFF announces $7.2M sale of 8.03 acres within Imperial Center  (access required)

HFF announces $7.2M sale of 8.03 acres within Imperial Center  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 27, 2018

HFF announces the $7.2 million sale of Covington at Imperial Center, an 8.03-acre land site within Durham, North Carolina’s Imperial Center. The HFF team marketed the parcel on behalf of the seller, Crown Realty & Development. Woodfield Development purchased the site free and clear of existing financing. Covington at Imperial Center is located at 5321 Page Road, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: