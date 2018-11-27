Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Experian study finds most millennials need to improve borrowing behaviors before homebuying (access required)

Experian study finds most millennials need to improve borrowing behaviors before homebuying (access required)

By: Staff Report November 27, 2018

Experian®, the world's leading information services company, released a study today that highlights the borrowing behaviors of millennials, the largest credit population in the United States. The study revealed only 39 percent of millennials without a mortgage have a prime or better score and the majority are facing higher delinquency rates. "This data presents good news for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: