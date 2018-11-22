Quantcast
Movement Mortgage listed as Inc. 5000 fast-growth company for sixth time (access required)

By: Staff Report November 22, 2018

Movement Mortgage, a top 10 national retail mortgage lender, has been named one of America’s fastest growing companies by Inc. magazine for the sixth time, earning the company back-to-back appearances on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll. The 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, listed Movement as one of ...

