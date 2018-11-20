Quantcast
Home / Meckcetera / What’s the difference between subfloor and underlayment? (access required)

What’s the difference between subfloor and underlayment? (access required)

By: Laura Firszt November 20, 2018

Don’t confuse the terms “subfloor” and “underlayment.” Underlayment is an additional thin layer that is placed on top of the subfloor when you’re having tile, carpet or laminate flooring installed. The underlayment acts as a vapor barrier, helping to safeguard your floor against ambient moisture. It also adds an element of soundproofing and, in the ...

