Home / News / Economy / Millennials’ view of home buying turns negative  (access required)

Millennials’ view of home buying turns negative  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 20, 2018

Millennials' perceived value in buying a home dropped below 50 percent, down significantly from post-Brexit high, according to the latest ValueInsured quarterly Modern Homebuyer Survey: In the third quarter of 2018, 48 percent of all millennials believe buying a home in America today is a good investment; this is a record low, down from 54 percent in the ...

