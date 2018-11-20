Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Homeowners can pay nearly $9,500 per year in hidden costs  (access required)

Homeowners can pay nearly $9,500 per year in hidden costs  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 20, 2018

Homeowners can expect to spend about $9,390 every year on costs associated with owning and caring for a home, according to an analysis by Zillow® and Thumbtack. When it comes to buying a home, shoppers frequently focus on the sticker price or the monthly mortgage payments, but homeowners are also responsible for additional costs that are often overlooked during ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: