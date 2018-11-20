Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction input costs are mixed (access required)

Construction input costs are mixed (access required)

By: Staff Report November 20, 2018

Prices for goods and services used in construction costs were unchanged overall from June to July, but months of steep increases over the past year have squeezed the profits of contractors, whose bid prices have not matched the cost shocks, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of new Labor Department ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: