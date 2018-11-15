Quantcast
Rhino Market signs lease with Beacon Partners at The RailYard Southend (access required)

By: Staff Report November 15, 2018

Beacon Partners is excited to announce that Rhino Market, a local Charlotte neighborhood market and deli, is the first official retail tenant of The RailYard in South End. The RailYard is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2019. “Rhino Market is the perfect tenant for The RailYard as it will serve as a gathering ...

