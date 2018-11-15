Lake Norman Realty expands Statesville branch

Abigail Jennings, President of Lake Norman Realty, is pleased to announce the recent expansion of their Statesville office. Located in the City Center at 211 South Center Street in downtown Statesville, their Statesville branch has nearly doubled in size to keep pace with the rapid growth of Statesville’s real estate market. The office expansion includes the addition of a large reception room, associate offices, two conference rooms, and a kitchen. “We thank the Statesville community for choosing Lake Norman Realty for their real estate needs, and our dedication to this market is unwavering. Since opening a small office in Statesville in 2004, we have grown exponentially through our commitment to old-fashioned customer service paired with cutting edge technology and marketing services. We now have three Iredell County branches to conveniently serve Iredell citizens, in addition to our offices in Davidson, Denver, and Cornelius,” said Abigail Jennings, President of Lake Norman Realty.

Along with the office expansion, Lake Norman Realty announced the affiliation of three experienced associates to their Statesville Office:

Debi Hepfer, a resident of Iredell County for 22 years, brings 15 years of experience as a Realtor to the company. Debi stated, “I believe communication is key to a successful real estate transaction.” She is a premier real estate professional in the greater Lake Norman area along with Statesville, Troutman and Mooresville. With Debi’s extensive experience, she will provide both buyers and sellers with all the resources and information to aid in the buying and selling of real estate. Debi is married to Joe Hepfer and they are the parents on a daughter, Kelly Sumner, and have one granddaughter, Taylor.

Jeanene Grant McColl brings to Lake Norman Realty 34 years of experience. As Statesville-Iredell County native, Jeanene has been in real estate since 1985. Jeanene holds many designations. She is an Accredited Buyer’s Representative, a Certified Residential Specialist, a Graduate of the Realtor’s Institute, a Senior’s Real Estate Specialist. Jeanene is a past recipient of the Iredell County Realtor of the Year. Jeanene is married to Norman “Buddy” McColl. She has one son, Rob Tomlin, and has two twin granddaughters, Tara and Grace Tomlin.

Mary “Nell” Mitchum, a resident of Iredell County for 57 years, brings a wealth of experience to the company. She has had extensive training and has completed many courses with Superior School of Real Estate. Nell specializes land and Northern Iredell County including Harmony, Olin and Union Grove. Nell is the former U. S. Postmaster for Turnersburg, NC. Nell was married to the late Rev. Edward Mitchum. She is the mother of two daughters, Yvonne Mitchum and Denise Wilkerson and has one grandson, Michael.

In 2018, Lake Norman Realty marks its 40th year of excellence serving the Lake Norman community with a customer satisfaction rating of over 99%. With offices in Cornelius, Mooresville, Davidson, Denver, and Statesville, the firm focuses on the Lake Norman region from Statesville to Charlotte. In addition to its full-service real estate services, Lake Norman Realty also offers in-house mortgages, insurance, a full spectrum of property leasing and management, and complete commercial and relocation services.

