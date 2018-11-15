Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Marketing Methods for Rentals (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Marketing Methods for Rentals (access required)

By: J.C. Underwood November 15, 2018

Craigslist.com is the big daddy of online classified ad sites. It is categorized by country, then state, then either city or general area for example, Charlotte, Monroe, Gastonia etc. In some areas, you can just post a classified; in other areas, you need to register with Craigslist to post an ad. Some areas have a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: