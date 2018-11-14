Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Is our house a lemon? (access required)

Is our house a lemon? (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery November 14, 2018

Reader Question: We bought our home about six months ago. The house seemed perfect. It is very well-kept, and it came through the home inspection with flying colors. We have met some friendly neighbors, and we love living here. That said, we have experienced some expensive issues; the water heater failed, siding blew off in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: