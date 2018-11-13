Quantcast
Toringdon 7 Development Tops Out, On Track for Summer 2019 Completion (access required)

By: Staff Report November 13, 2018

    Trinity Capital Advisors’ latest development, Toringdon 7 in Toringdon Office Park, has officially topped out, and remains on track for completion in summer 2019. “We’re pleased to reach such an important milestone, both for Toringdon 7 and for the Park,” noted Walker Collier, Partner at Trinity Capital. “Toringdon continues to benefit from the submarket’s growth, as ...

