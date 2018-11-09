Quantcast
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Lat Purser signs Chick-fil-A, additional tenants at Harris Square (access required)

New restaurants, pet grooming salon, animal hospital to join retail lineup

By: Staff Report November 9, 2018

      Lat Purser & Associates has signed leases with five new tenants at Harris Square, a 67,200-square-foot shopping center in Harrisburg anchored by Publix Super Markets. Burgerim, a fast casual gourmet burger restaurant, has leased 1,800 square feet at Harris Square for one of its first locations in Charlotte. With a variety of buns, signature sauces, mouthwatering ...

