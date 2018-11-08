Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction employment rises by 30,000 jobs in October (access required)

Construction employment rises by 30,000 jobs in October (access required)

By: Staff Report November 8, 2018

Construction employment increased by 30,000 jobs in October and by 330,000 jobs over the past year, topping 7.3 million for the first time since April 2008, while the industry's average pay jumped and unemployment decreased to a historic low, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Despite ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: